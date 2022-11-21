Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] loss -7.40% or -1.08 points to close at $13.51 with a heavy trading volume of 15644743 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 2:05 pm PT.

It opened the trading session at $15.25, the shares rose to $15.29 and dropped to $13.381, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded -45.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.15M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 15644743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $23.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.58. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.07, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 28.28 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $2,379 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,433,886, which is approximately 10.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,324,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.09 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $277.09 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 26,114,367 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 14,084,457 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 135,863,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,062,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,349,567 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,509,400 shares during the same period.