Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.21 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Lyft Announces Third Quarter Results.

Q3 revenue of $1.05 billion was an all-time high.

Lyft Inc. stock is now -73.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYFT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.60 and lowest of $11.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.70, which means current price is +5.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.71M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 10463644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $25.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $41 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 30 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $3,248 million, or 82.10% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 51,607,927, which is approximately 26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,299,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.81 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $200.61 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 2.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 60,005,331 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 43,638,947 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 186,107,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,751,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,601,752 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 10,987,066 shares during the same period.