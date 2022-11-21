Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] moved up 0.49: Why It’s Important

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $4.10 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

Kinross Gold Corporation represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.31 billion with the latest information. KGC stock price has been found in the range of $4.02 to $4.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.43M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 14023352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for KGC stock

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $2,898 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 139,097,377, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.16 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.88 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 4.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 78,324,202 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 102,001,215 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 526,535,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,860,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,750,588 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 13,427,987 shares during the same period.