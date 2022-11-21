Intel Corporation [INTC] fell -42.00% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.87 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Intel Corporation today announced that David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats to discuss Intel’s business and financial strategy at the following investor events:.

At 6:35 a.m. PST, Nov. 30: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference.

Intel Corporation stock is now -42.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $30.26 and lowest of $29.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.28, which means current price is +21.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.55M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 27012621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $64 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 30.07 for the last single week of trading, and 38.50 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $75,399 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.12 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.38 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,121 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 149,793,220 shares. Additionally, 1,471 investors decreased positions by around 197,768,304 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 2,176,673,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,524,234,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,579,164 shares, while 311 institutional investors sold positions of 36,903,838 shares during the same period.