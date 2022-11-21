JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price surged by 0.98 percent to reach at $1.3. The company report on November 19, 2022 that Ex-JPMorgan Broker Edward Turley Barred After Investors File $100 Million In Lawsuits.

Investor Files $56 Million Lawsuit Against Ed Turley for Broker Misconduct.

The securities fraud law firm of KlaymanToskes reports former San Francisco broker Edward L. Turley has been barred from the securities industry after causing $100 million in customer complaints against JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

A sum of 9461919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.69M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $134.67 and dropped to a low of $132.28 until finishing in the latest session at $133.84.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.5. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $138.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 525.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.80, while it was recorded at 133.27 for the last single week of trading, and 124.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 0.12%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $272,554 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.48 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.25 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,797 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,096,746 shares. Additionally, 1,397 investors decreased positions by around 83,452,798 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 1,871,868,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,418,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,968,883 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 6,009,439 shares during the same period.