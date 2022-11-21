Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Technology Collaborations and Innovations to Accelerate Climate Progress.

AMD

The annual United Nations Climate Change report – coinciding with the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt – concludes that while countries are bending the curve of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions downward, accelerated progress and collaboration are critical to our planet’s future.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock dropped by -52.54%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.37. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.15 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.36M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 73147030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $90.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 27.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.81, while it was recorded at 74.01 for the last single week of trading, and 89.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 14.79%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81,121 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.85 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 842 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 100,589,862 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 67,740,594 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 934,306,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,102,636,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,529,394 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 8,396,519 shares during the same period.