Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] surged by $2.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.9299 during the day while it closed the day at $35.88. The company report on November 18, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; UPDATES 2022 OUTLOOK.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Third quarter sales and earnings above expectations.

Total sales decreased 0.7% from 2021 on a reported basis; increased 3.3% in constant currency.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also gained 7.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has declined by -2.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.76% and lost -17.76% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $3.08 billion, with 94.10 million shares outstanding and 91.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 15435628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.28, while it was recorded at 33.33 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 32.72%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,223 million, or 97.20% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,350,716, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,469,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.77 million in FL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $334.4 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -8.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 9,527,226 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 13,178,051 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,128,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,833,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,344 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,624 shares during the same period.