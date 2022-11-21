Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] plunged by -$1.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $322.6499 during the day while it closed the day at $311.94. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Enphase Energy Increases Home Energy System Deployments in Belgium.

Enphase began shipping its microinverter products to Belgium more than a decade ago, and launched the IQ Battery in the country last year. Installers are increasingly turning to the Enphase Energy System to provide an all-in-one solution with its IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, allowing homeowners to store their energy for later use in their homes and avoid rising energy prices.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also gained 6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 11.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.40% and gained 70.51% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $42.54 billion, with 135.63 million shares outstanding and 133.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 10453822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $313.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $292, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ENPH stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 174 to 281.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 18.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 78.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 27.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.05, while it was recorded at 305.75 for the last single week of trading, and 223.26 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,943 million, or 81.30% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,385,917 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 30,088,589 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 54,927,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,402,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,629 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,425 shares during the same period.