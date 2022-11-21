DLocal Limited [DLO] Is Currently 20.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] gained 20.57% or 2.18 points to close at $12.78 with a heavy trading volume of 32592085 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Dlocal Comments on Short-Seller Report.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “DLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets today commented on a short seller report published by Muddy Waters Capital:.

The report contains numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation. Short seller reports are often designed to drive the stock price downwards to serve the short seller’s interests to the detriment of the company’s shareholders. We caution shareholders from making investment decisions based on this report. Dlocal will rebut the allegations in the appropriate forum in due course.

It opened the trading session at $11.00, the shares rose to $13.60 and dropped to $10.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLO points out that the company has recorded -46.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, DLO reached to a volume of 32592085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLO shares from 69 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for DLO stock

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.17. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -37.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 26.07 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at DLocal Limited [DLO]

There are presently around $1,793 million, or 90.80% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,409,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.81 million in DLO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $97.08 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 12,529,488 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 13,590,911 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 114,169,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,289,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,521,031 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,537,841 shares during the same period.