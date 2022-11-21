Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] moved down -7.24: Why It’s Important

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $45.26 on 11/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.31, while the highest price level was $49.00. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit.

Remote-First-Company — Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.07 percent and weekly performance of -21.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 20171154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $79.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $82 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.46.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -28.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.77, while it was recorded at 50.33 for the last single week of trading, and 99.07 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,812 million, or 58.90% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,786,266, which is approximately 19.766% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., holding 10,864,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.72 million in COIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $361.24 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 34.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 12,149,203 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 14,119,114 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 80,055,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,324,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,689,154 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,099,990 shares during the same period.