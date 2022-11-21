CLSA lifts Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] traded at a low on 11/18/22, posting a -6.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Lufax to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, November 24, 2022) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20128095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lufax Holding Ltd stands at 14.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.20%.

The market cap for LU stock reached $4.62 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.15M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 20128095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 8 to 6.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2962, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6368 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $663 million, or 16.60% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,492,958, which is approximately -9.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,803,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.15 million in LU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.22 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 1.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 38,796,062 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 47,961,335 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 265,758,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,515,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,483,869 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,316,472 shares during the same period.