Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain 24.22% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] traded at a high on 11/18/22, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.45. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Health Canada Approves Camzyos™ (mavacamten capsules) for the Treatment of Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

CAMZYOSTM is the only Health Canada approved reversible cardiac myosin inhibitor indicated for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adults.

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada’s approval of CAMZYOSTM (mavacamten capsules) for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adult patients.i Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a chronic disease where the heart’s walls become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. CAMZYOSTM is the first Canadian-approved allosteric and selective cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of oHCM. i.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9081019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $164.05 billion, with 2.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.85M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 9081019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $80.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $76, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.24, while it was recorded at 76.69 for the last single week of trading, and 73.29 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.14%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $127,341 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,886,585, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,002,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.48 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.71 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,099 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 64,835,103 shares. Additionally, 1,175 investors decreased positions by around 77,084,734 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 1,502,246,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,644,166,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,644,888 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 5,317,525 shares during the same period.