Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.29 during the day while it closed the day at $38.23. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings Results.

EPS of $0.40 Exceeds Guidance Range of $0.10 to $0.20.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock has also gained 6.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBWI stock has inclined by 4.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.19% and lost -45.22% year-on date.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $8.90 billion, with 230.00 million shares outstanding and 222.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 9063844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $49.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.64, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 2.59%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,486 million, or 96.70% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,215,793, which is approximately -4.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.69 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $649.05 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -9.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 36,491,783 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 47,123,217 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 138,347,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,962,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,837,939 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 11,696,017 shares during the same period.