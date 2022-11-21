Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] loss -2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $29.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Baker Hughes Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

Baker Hughes Company represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.08 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $28.79 to $29.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 10765445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 28 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 349.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 30.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.50 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $29,397 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 124,023,259, which is approximately 13.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,365,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.3 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -5.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 95,315,685 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 87,124,340 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 826,734,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,009,174,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840,915 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 7,950,020 shares during the same period.