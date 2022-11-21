Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $104.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Applied Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Record quarterly revenue of $6.75 billion, up 10 percent year over year.

Quarterly GAAP EPS of $1.85 and record non-GAAP EPS of $2.03, down 2 percent and up 5 percent year over year, respectively.

Applied Materials Inc. represents 864.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.86 billion with the latest information. AMAT stock price has been found in the range of $103.645 to $110.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 10911113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $116.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 130 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 33.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.65, while it was recorded at 106.29 for the last single week of trading, and 106.36 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83.

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $69,129 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,990,289, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,390,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.27 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.02 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 38,063,794 shares. Additionally, 742 investors decreased positions by around 37,609,069 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 584,586,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,259,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,160,096 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,857,210 shares during the same period.