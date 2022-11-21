Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $152.70 during the day while it closed the day at $151.29. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

iPhone 14 users can now connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available; the service extends to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Apple Inc. stock has also gained 1.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has declined by -9.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.96% and lost -14.80% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2397.67 billion, with 16.03 billion shares outstanding and 15.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.44M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 74478042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $185 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $177, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.08, while it was recorded at 149.82 for the last single week of trading, and 155.08 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.89%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,421,926 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.35 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $135.37 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,794 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 197,877,178 shares. Additionally, 2,317 investors decreased positions by around 219,383,457 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 8,981,416,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,398,677,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,100,937 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,686,726 shares during the same period.