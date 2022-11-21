AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is -77.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Fathom Events and Universal Pictures Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “Conan the Barbarian”.

The epic sword and sorcery film returns to cinemas for Two Nights OnlyDecember 12 and 13.

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are bringing the original action-packed epic adventure “Conan the Barbarian” back to movie theaters for a two-night engagement this December.

The one-year APE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.7.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

APE Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5782, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Insider Position Details

12 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 342,716 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 144,745,387 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 143,213,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,874,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,311 shares, while 296 institutional investors sold positions of 144,636,941 shares during the same period.