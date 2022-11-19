UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] traded at a high on 11/17/22, posting a 6.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.06. The company report on November 14, 2022 that UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 23, 2022.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on November 23, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 23, 2022 Singapore/Hong Kong Time).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2906596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.43%.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $741.59 million, with 152.92 million shares outstanding and 104.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 2906596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.05. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 47.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.22 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $37 million, or 5.40% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,049,388, which is approximately 5.553% of the company’s market cap and around 24.81% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 1,246,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.31 million in TIGR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.47 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 2.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 803,326 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,178,675 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,286,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,268,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,360 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 459,773 shares during the same period.