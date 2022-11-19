MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is -69.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price plunged by -6.24 percent to reach at -$10.9. The company report on November 15, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

A sum of 2158755 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $169.945 and dropped to a low of $162.63 until finishing in the latest session at $163.79.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.19. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $342.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 13.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.56.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.51, while it was recorded at 173.52 for the last single week of trading, and 297.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,165 million, or 92.10% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,839,286, which is approximately -17.183% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,127,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in MDB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $950.95 million in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 9,016,535 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 8,600,037 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 44,445,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,062,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,846 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,120,332 shares during the same period.