Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell -25.65% so far this year. What now?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $41.76 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.35, while the highest price level was $41.91. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Dell Technologies Strengthens Cyber Resiliency with Multicloud Data Protection and Security Innovations.

Dell’s AI-powered software and operational security capabilities help drive Zero Trust, protecting data and reducing risk from cyberattacks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.65 percent and weekly performance of 0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 2381665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $53.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.43, while it was recorded at 42.04 for the last single week of trading, and 45.46 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 8.64%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,039 million, or 80.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,921,997, which is approximately -6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,762,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.3 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $688.6 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 19,093,691 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 24,883,005 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 148,521,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,498,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,533,028 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 4,031,538 shares during the same period.