Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Revenue clocked in at $8.01 billion, down -41.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] loss -3.16% or -4.68 points to close at $143.60 with a heavy trading volume of 2816716 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Zoetis Announces Pricing of $1.35 Billion of Senior Notes.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has agreed to sell $1.35 billion of senior notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400% senior notes due 2025 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior notes due 2032, in an underwritten public offering.

Zoetis intends to use the net proceeds to repay the principal of its 3.250% senior notes due 2023 in the aggregate principal amount of $1.35 billion and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $146.60, the shares rose to $146.88 and dropped to $142.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTS points out that the company has recorded -9.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 2816716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $214.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 93.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.43, while it was recorded at 147.34 for the last single week of trading, and 170.69 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $61,586 million, or 94.40% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,203,732, which is approximately -5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,550,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.84 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,669,766 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 18,946,778 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 392,254,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,870,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,473,024 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,742 shares during the same period.