Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] jumped around 0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.03 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that WYNN LAS VEGAS ENGAGES ARTISTS TO COMMEMORATE LATEST ENTERTAINMENT SPECTACLE AWAKENING.

Resort Assembles Unique Roster of Artistic Talent to Celebrate the Launch of New Show.

Building on its commitment to artists and cultivating the arts, Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) has developed creative extensions and artistic collaboration for its new show, Awakening. The collaborations include three, large-format wallscape murals, an animated short film from award-winning creative studio Art Camp, and two artistic decks of cards from leading illustrator and comic artist Jen Bartel.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now -8.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $79.01 and lowest of $74.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.54, which means current price is +55.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2535928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $83.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WYNN stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WYNN shares from 98 to 96.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 43.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.09, while it was recorded at 77.91 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $5,808 million, or 66.70% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,424,780, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,112,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.01 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $626.5 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 7.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 6,367,962 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 6,382,205 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 61,684,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,435,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,637 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,974 shares during the same period.