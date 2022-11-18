Wolfe Research slashes price target on Eversource Energy [ES] – find out why.

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] closed the trading session at $78.10 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.68, while the highest price level was $79.07. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Eversource Enhances its Carbon Reduction Goals by Committing to Science-Based Target.

As world leaders gather for the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt this week to tackle the global challenge of climate change, Eversource is making a commitment to adopt aggressive measures that support deep, cross-sector carbon reductions through a science-based target. In support of its wide range of ongoing efforts to do its part in addressing climate change, the energy company will establish this target based on the most current climate science and recommendations for limiting global warming in collaboration with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), a partnership of prominent environmental NGOs, to greatly reduce its carbon emissions.

“Leadership in responsible environmental, social and governance principles is at the foundation of our everyday work to provide safe, reliable service and to ensure that all of our customers share in the benefits of a clean energy future,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Science-based targets are a growing best practice for companies serious about addressing climate change, and we look forward to developing our target and remaining at the forefront of these efforts.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ES reached to a volume of 2331670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $86.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $92 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ES stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ES shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.37, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading, and 85.51 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +28.62. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58.

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 5.74%.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,512 million, or 81.40% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,413,456, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,856,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 2.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 15,686,449 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 14,351,297 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 245,399,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,437,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,440 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,737 shares during the same period.