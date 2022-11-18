Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] fell -22.91% so far this year. What now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.31%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Q3 Comparable Brand Revenue Growth of 8.1% and 25.0% on a Two-Year Basis.

Operating Margin of 15.5%; Diluted EPS Growth of 13.1% to $3.72.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock dropped by -37.89%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.53. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.27 billion, with 68.18 million shares outstanding and 65.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 2144736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $152.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $160 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on WSM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WSM shares from 205 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.12, while it was recorded at 132.28 for the last single week of trading, and 136.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 5.00%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,783 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,272,670, which is approximately -2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,018,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $915.08 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $807.6 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -3.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 3,687,357 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 6,598,593 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 57,076,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,362,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,003 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,216 shares during the same period.