William Blair lifts Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Zendesk Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, ZEN stock dropped by -26.21%. The one-year Zendesk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.34. The average equity rating for ZEN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.45 billion, with 123.58 million shares outstanding and 123.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ZEN stock reached a trading volume of 2840490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $93.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 145 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 88.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.43, while it was recorded at 76.45 for the last single week of trading, and 90.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zendesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 43.48%.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,922 million, or 93.80% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,605,257, which is approximately 1.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,522,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.46 million in ZEN stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $318.56 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 251.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 31,762,890 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 46,649,824 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 25,692,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,104,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,071,442 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 29,246,613 shares during the same period.