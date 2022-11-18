Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE: SLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.44%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Sun Life names Tom Murphy new Chief Risk Officer.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sun Life is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Murphy as Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer, effective December 1, 2022. Tom is currently President of Fixed Income and Head of Institutional Business for SLC Management, Sun Life’s alternatives asset manager.

In his new role, Tom will lead all aspects of risk management across Sun Life globally, including Financial, Insurance, Credit, Operational and Enterprise Risk. He will also have oversight responsibility for our global Actuarial and Asset Liability Management (ALM) functions.

Over the last 12 months, SLF stock dropped by -17.11%. The one-year Sun Life Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for SLF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.93 billion, with 586.00 million shares outstanding and 585.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 785.99K shares, SLF stock reached a trading volume of 2600356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLF shares is $51.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Life Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Life Financial Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.17.

SLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, SLF shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sun Life Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.17. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

SLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Life Financial Inc. go to 5.30%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,435 million, or 54.40% of SLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLF stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 52,063,240, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,016,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.63 million in SLF stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $778.21 million in SLF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Life Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE:SLF] by around 13,979,655 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 27,938,013 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 225,669,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,587,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLF stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,430 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,370 shares during the same period.