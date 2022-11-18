Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] closed the trading session at $17.50 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.33, while the highest price level was $17.83. The company report on November 3, 2022 that OUTFRONT Media Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenues of $453.7 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, OUT reached to a volume of 2254527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OUT stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OUT shares from 35 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

OUT stock trade performance evaluation

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.36 and a Gross Margin at +36.70. Outfront Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60.

Outfront Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,220 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,149,847, which is approximately 43.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,900,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.26 million in OUT stocks shares; and PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., currently with $304.29 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT] by around 31,921,902 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 18,494,733 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 133,608,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,024,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,645,572 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,168,352 shares during the same period.