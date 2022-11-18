KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.88%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that KKR Leads US$68 million Series B Funding Round in AI Leader Advanced Navigation.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Value-added support from KKR to accelerate R&D, innovation and global expansion.

Advanced Navigation (the “Company”), a developer of AI robotics and navigation technology, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will lead a US$68 million (AUD108 million) Series B funding round in the Company. The funding round includes participation from new investors such as deep learning venture firm AI Capital and existing investors, including Main Sequence, the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC, In-Q-Tel, and Our Innovation Fund, bringing Advanced Navigation’s total amount raised to more than US$85 million.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock dropped by -33.83%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.37. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.18 billion, with 861.11 million shares outstanding and 739.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 2576459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.93.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.12, while it was recorded at 53.99 for the last single week of trading, and 52.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 3.77%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,473 million, or 55.10% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,770,692, which is approximately 9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,980,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 50,424,582 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 36,332,998 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 384,426,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,184,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,423,654 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,788,113 shares during the same period.