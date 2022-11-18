CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] loss -1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $58.55 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 1, 2023: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy Corporation represents 289.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.22 billion with the latest information. CMS stock price has been found in the range of $58.01 to $59.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 3519062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $64.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $76, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for CMS stock

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.48, while it was recorded at 58.53 for the last single week of trading, and 65.65 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $15,839 million, or 94.10% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,060,269, which is approximately 1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,198,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.05 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 19,697,035 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 20,775,300 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 230,042,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,514,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,636,685 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,438 shares during the same period.