Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.49 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Campbell Company of Canada Strikes Gold at the 2022 Effie Canada Awards.

Goldfish® crackers win a gold Effie for Feeding Imagination campaign.

Campbell Company of Canada has won one of only four golds at the annual Effie Canada Awards for its Goldfish Feeding Imagination campaign. Demonstrating exceptional marketing effectiveness, Feeding Imagination leveraged Goldfish crackers’ solid place as the number one kids’ snack food and supported parents to champion the imaginative power of their children and bring their creations to life.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2410429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $48.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPB stock. On August 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 51 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.40, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading, and 47.59 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $7,715 million, or 53.00% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,656,041, which is approximately 0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,317,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.87 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $536.15 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,677,979 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 15,249,615 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 123,883,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,811,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,980,757 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,808,238 shares during the same period.