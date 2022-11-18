Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] plunged by -$2.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $381.72 during the day while it closed the day at $379.78. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Lincoln Harris Purchase 445,000-Square-Foot Life Science Campus in the Heart of Raleigh-Durham’s Research Triangle Park Region.

A fund managed by the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and North Carolina real estate firm Lincoln Harris is acquiring a five-building life science campus that’s part of Triangle Business Center, set in the heart of one of the nation’s fasting-growing life science regions.

The five-building life science campus is in the heart of Raleigh-Durham’s Research Triangle Park region.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GS stock has inclined by 8.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.23% and lost -0.72% year-on date.

The market cap for GS stock reached $127.33 billion, with 352.80 million shares outstanding and 339.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2296331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $384.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 360 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 847.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.76 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.17, while it was recorded at 382.50 for the last single week of trading, and 325.92 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -9.12%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90,337 million, or 71.30% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,082,918, which is approximately -1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,070,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.76 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 842 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 9,616,082 shares. Additionally, 752 investors decreased positions by around 9,789,086 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 218,461,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,867,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,084 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,691 shares during the same period.