Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] loss -1.71% or -0.19 points to close at $10.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2665155 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $10.96, the shares rose to $11.00 and dropped to $10.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AM points out that the company has recorded 8.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, AM reached to a volume of 2665155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

There are presently around $2,805 million, or 53.10% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,170,694, which is approximately 10.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,650,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.13 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $352.11 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 15,907,254 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 13,715,134 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 227,460,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,083,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,663 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,668,682 shares during the same period.