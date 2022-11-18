Wall Street Analyst Initiated Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] closed the trading session at $2.54 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.3815, while the highest price level was $2.58. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Archer Unveils its Production Aircraft, Midnight™.

Midnight is the evolution of Archer’s demonstrator electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Maker, which has validated its proprietary 12 tilt 6 configuration and key enabling technologies.

Midnight is designed to be safe, sustainable, quiet and carry four passengers plus a pilot.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.95 percent and weekly performance of -11.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 2233383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $180 million, or 42.30% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,713,248, which is approximately 10.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,503,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.14 million in ACHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.34 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 6,367,439 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 11,185,291 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,199,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,752,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 661,488 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,120,148 shares during the same period.