Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $25.24 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.59, while the highest price level was $25.285. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Announces Full Redemption of 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today that Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has given a conditional notice of its intention to redeem in full the outstanding $300 million principal amount of its 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Number 85205T AJ9) (the “Notes”) on November 23, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes or a price based on the adjusted treasury rate plus twenty basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The redemption of the Notes is conditioned on the completion by Spirit of an issuance of at least $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes no later than the Redemption Date on terms and conditions satisfactory in all respects to Spirit in its sole and absolute discretion.

Spirit has instructed The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.42 percent and weekly performance of -14.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 2188855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.03. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 26.43 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,315 million, or 85.90% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,197,327, which is approximately -0.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,642,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.65 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $155.38 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,843,599 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 13,374,048 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 62,501,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,719,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,525,034 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,120,232 shares during the same period.