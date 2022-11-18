Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] loss -3.77% or -1.62 points to close at $41.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2467145 shares. The company report on November 17, 2022 that NRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During 3rd Annual Excellence in Energy Awards.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) honored its top energy customers today for their leadership in sustainability, community support, and energy efficiency during the third annual Excellence in Energy Awards.

The Excellence in Energy Awards recognizes NRG customers who demonstrate a strong commitment to the planning and achievement of their environmental and community goals. Through the annual celebration of these awards, NRG is shining a spotlight on successes and milestones that are shaping a better future through energy.

It opened the trading session at $42.37, the shares rose to $42.3738 and dropped to $41.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded -10.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 2467145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.43, while it was recorded at 43.40 for the last single week of trading, and 40.33 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $9,838 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,961,047, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,785,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $686.44 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 12,591,257 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 43,974,163 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 181,420,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,985,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,362 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,471,469 shares during the same period.