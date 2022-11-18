Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Danaher Corporation [DHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] loss -2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $259.62 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Cepheid Launches Multiplex Vaginal Panel (MVP) to Support More Accurate Women’s Health Diagnosis in U.S.

FDA-cleared PCR test aids in the faster identification of three distinct conditions within an hour.

Cepheid announced today that it has launched Xpert Xpress MVP, a multiplexed PCR test which detects DNA from organisms associated with three distinct conditions – bacterial vaginosis (BV), vulvovaginal candidiasis, and trichomoniasis – from a single sample, aiding in more accurate diagnosis and antibiotic treatment regimens.

Danaher Corporation represents 728.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.81 billion with the latest information. DHR stock price has been found in the range of $254.96 to $263.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2162037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $307.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $340, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 9.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 262.83, while it was recorded at 266.77 for the last single week of trading, and 268.32 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $148,634 million, or 81.20% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.06 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 937 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,720,963 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 22,046,735 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 523,739,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,507,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,000,336 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,825 shares during the same period.