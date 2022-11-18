Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Is Currently -2.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Vimeo October 2022 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 287 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

A sum of 2862397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.30M shares. Vimeo Inc. shares reached a high of $4.385 and dropped to a low of $4.20 until finishing in the latest session at $4.27.

The one-year VMEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.63. The average equity rating for VMEO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

VMEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, VMEO shares gained by 17.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vimeo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.09. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $603 million, or 99.10% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,463,029, which is approximately -0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,580,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.45 million in VMEO stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $48.23 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 28,431,279 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 35,733,555 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 77,065,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,230,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,263,778 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,968,906 shares during the same period.