Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.08 CDN Cash Dividend for January 16, 2023 Payment Date.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.08 CDN per share, payable on January 16, 2023 to all shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 29, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

A sum of 2673016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Vermilion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $19.34 and dropped to a low of $18.46 until finishing in the latest session at $19.30.

The one-year VET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.78. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $36.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 2.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 20.18 for the last single week of trading, and 21.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $877 million, or 29.35% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,485,446, which is approximately 5.465% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,404,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.41 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $46.34 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 6.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 11,439,781 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,057,345 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 26,940,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,437,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,967,160 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 709,602 shares during the same period.