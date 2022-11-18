Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA] Is Currently -21.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TNYA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.55%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Chardan are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, TNYA stock dropped by -88.27%. The one-year Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.2. The average equity rating for TNYA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.03 million, with 41.30 million shares outstanding and 38.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 144.91K shares, TNYA stock reached a trading volume of 4159084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

TNYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, TNYA shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.28.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88 million, or 95.20% of TNYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNYA stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,400,290, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.26% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,586,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 million in TNYA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.81 million in TNYA stock with ownership of nearly -43.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TNYA] by around 4,656,035 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 6,474,614 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,114,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,244,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNYA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,090,035 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 841,796 shares during the same period.