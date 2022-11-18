TD Securities slashes price target on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] – find out why.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] traded at a low on 11/17/22, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.20. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Ballard announces order from Solaris for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines to power buses in Poland.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), (TSX: BLDP) today announced a purchase order from repeat customer Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (“Solaris”; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus manufacturer, for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines.

The 70kW fuel cells will be installed in Solaris’ Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for deployment to Polish public transport operator MPK Poznań and are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3267161 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.48%.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.76 billion, with 298.18 million shares outstanding and 251.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3267161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $518 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.35 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $32.98 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,362,825 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 12,300,861 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 61,878,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,542,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,669 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,412,454 shares during the same period.