Susquehanna lifts Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] price plunged by -5.66 percent to reach at -$7.06. The company report on November 16, 2022 that BILL Completes Acquisition of Finmark.

Empowering SMBs with financial planning and analysis software including cash flow insights and dashboards.

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Finmark, a leading financial planning software provider that simplifies financial planning and cash flow insights for SMBs.

The one-year BILL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.41. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $182.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 9.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 749.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.99, while it was recorded at 124.16 for the last single week of trading, and 156.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,217 million, or 99.10% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,392,297, which is approximately -22.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,088,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $956.37 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -6.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,884,804 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 12,097,087 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 79,827,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,809,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,853,160 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 577,500 shares during the same period.