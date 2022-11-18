SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain 30.79% so far this year. What now?

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.09 at the close of the session, up 5.94%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that SunOpta Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Continued strong revenue growth of 15.7% vs. prior year to $229.7 million.

SunOpta Inc. stock is now 30.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STKL Stock saw the intraday high of $9.115 and lowest of $8.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.67, which means current price is +115.40% above from all time high which was touched on 11/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, STKL reached a trading volume of 2223462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]?

Cowen have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on STKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has STKL stock performed recently?

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, STKL shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 41.18%.

Insider trade positions for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

There are presently around $754 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 20,726,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,131,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.73 million in STKL stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $45.64 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly -7.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 11,354,480 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 13,208,296 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 58,436,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,999,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,712,275 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,072,660 shares during the same period.