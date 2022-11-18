Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Revenue clocked in at $3.84 billion, down -35.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] traded at a high on 11/17/22, posting a 1.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.89. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Cosmo Prof Launches New Platform Enabling Stylists to Build More Profitable Businesses.

Cosmo Prof, the largest distributor of professional salon products, is constantly seeking ways to support the stylist community holistically: from offering the best professional brands and incredible deals, to education and events that inspire their artistry. In its latest effort, Cosmo Prof is partnering with SalonHQ, a new commerce platform that delivers instant e-commerce to beauty professionals, to provide a turnkey solution enabling stylists to set-up custom e-commerce retail storefronts, extending their reach beyond the salon.

After looking into consumer insights and the industry overall, Cosmo Prof recognized a gap in meeting stylists’ business and entrepreneurial needs. “We understand retail is a significant value driver for stylists,” said Denise Paulonis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sally Beauty Holdings. “However, the upfront costs of managing inventory can be burdensome and overwhelming to take on. With a free and customizable digital platform backed by Cosmo Prof’s expansive assortment and fulfillment capabilities, stylists can easily sell products directly to their clients 24/7 while earning commission.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2133815 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for SBH stock reached $1.23 billion, with 106.94 million shares outstanding and 105.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 2133815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $1,437 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,430,011, which is approximately -0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,052,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.87 million in SBH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.46 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly 0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 11,740,949 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,231,909 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 100,907,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,880,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,098,803 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 960,429 shares during the same period.