Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] – find out why.

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] traded at a low on 11/17/22, posting a -4.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.42. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Investor Day Including Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on November 30, 2022.

In addition to discussing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results as well as outlook for fiscal year 2023, members of the Company’s management team will discuss the industry and Leslie’s strategic growth initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2468167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leslie’s Inc. stands at 5.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $2.66 billion, with 182.94 million shares outstanding and 175.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2468167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $16, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LESL stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 26 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

There are presently around $3,254 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,434,979, which is approximately 210.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C., holding 18,120,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.42 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $227.73 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 2.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 33,504,713 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 15,547,158 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 161,946,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,998,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,856,269 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,139,598 shares during the same period.