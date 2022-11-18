Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] Is Currently 0.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Riskified Ltd. [NYSE: RSKD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.99%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Riskified to Present at Upcoming Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference. Details for the event are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, RSKD stock dropped by -56.13%. The one-year Riskified Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.33. The average equity rating for RSKD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $830.19 million, with 169.27 million shares outstanding and 76.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.47K shares, RSKD stock reached a trading volume of 2556668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riskified Ltd. [RSKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSKD shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Riskified Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $32 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Riskified Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riskified Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

RSKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, RSKD shares gained by 27.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Riskified Ltd. [RSKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riskified Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.18 and a Gross Margin at +52.86. Riskified Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.80.

Riskified Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Riskified Ltd. [RSKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216 million, or 54.00% of RSKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSKD stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 8,209,104, which is approximately 8.427% of the company’s market cap and around 18.06% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 5,324,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.22 million in RSKD stocks shares; and TORONADO PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $26.48 million in RSKD stock with ownership of nearly 16.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riskified Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Riskified Ltd. [NYSE:RSKD] by around 5,020,878 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,382,645 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,396,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,799,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSKD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,559 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,537 shares during the same period.