Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] is 37.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 116.36%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Regular Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced the payment of a semi-annual interest payment and a regular additional distribution to the holders as of November 1, 2022 of the 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the “Debentures”) issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC (“LI LLC”). The amount of the interest payment is $20.00 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a “Debenture”), and the amount of the additional distribution is $0.3930 per Debenture.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced by an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

Over the last 12 months, QRTEB stock rose by 12.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 8.37 million shares outstanding and 0.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.66K shares, QRTEB stock reached a trading volume of 3285928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93.

QRTEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 116.36. With this latest performance, QRTEB shares gained by 53.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.88% of QRTEB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEB stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 85,055, which is approximately 540.667% of the company’s market cap and around 88.19% of the total institutional ownership; CSS LLC/IL, holding 10,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in QRTEB stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $60000.0 in QRTEB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEB] by around 77,556 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 32,373 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,776 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,184 shares during the same period.