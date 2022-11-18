Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Is Currently 6.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] gained 6.89% or 0.23 points to close at $3.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3257372 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip™ Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale.

PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale.

It opened the trading session at $3.28, the shares rose to $3.57 and dropped to $3.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBI points out that the company has recorded -22.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 3257372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for PBI stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $406 million, or 69.40% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,470,247, which is approximately -1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,123,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.13 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.32 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly -2.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 9,811,202 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 12,751,196 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 91,192,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,754,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,355 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,747,804 shares during the same period.