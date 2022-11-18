PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] loss -7.56% on the last trading session, reaching $11.61 price per share at the time.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. represents 331.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.55 billion with the latest information. PAGS stock price has been found in the range of $11.44 to $12.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 3730678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.08. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +43.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 22.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $1,950 million, or 52.20% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,478,274, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.58 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $123.14 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 5.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 33,712,911 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 39,432,860 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,824,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,970,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,620,628 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,778,302 shares during the same period.