Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] loss -1.34% or -1.05 points to close at $77.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3420487 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Otis and Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology Announce Winners of STEM Robotic Competition.

Otis volunteer mentors and students from the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology proposed innovative solutions to tackle urban mobility issues.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service, announced the winners of a robotics competition held in partnership with The Asia Foundation (TAF) and CADT (Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology), a top institute that provides higher education, professional training, Research & Development, and innovation for digital technology.

It opened the trading session at $77.00, the shares rose to $77.41 and dropped to $75.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTIS points out that the company has recorded 6.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 3420487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $77.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.11, while it was recorded at 77.92 for the last single week of trading, and 73.63 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +29.43. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $27,535 million, or 87.80% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,694,622, which is approximately 0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,021,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 22,731,901 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 21,816,336 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 311,427,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,976,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,333,145 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,365,198 shares during the same period.