Oppenheimer lifts DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] slipped around -8.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $99.03 at the close of the session, down -7.55%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INVESTS IN THE FUTURE OF SPORT WITH THE LAUNCH OF DSG VENTURES.

$50 million in-house investment fund will support innovative companies and mission-driven founders working to improve their communities through sport.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced today the launch of DSG Ventures, a $50 million in-house fund that will invest in innovative companies that, like DICK’S, hold the core belief that sports make people better.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock is now -13.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKS Stock saw the intraday high of $102.46 and lowest of $98.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.78, which means current price is +56.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 3144519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $126.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $110 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.37.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.55, while it was recorded at 106.13 for the last single week of trading, and 100.50 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to -7.90%.

Insider trade positions for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $6,033 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,339,999, which is approximately 8.166% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,198,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.86 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $496.95 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 7,433,146 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 8,776,577 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 44,716,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,925,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,639 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,531 shares during the same period.